Lego’s Jurassic Park playsets put dino poop in brick form

Five new Lego sets celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park’s theatrical premiere will re-create key moments from the blockbuster, and that includes the chortle-inducing dino doo-doo scene where Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) discovers a triceratops with an upset tummy and goes pawing through its dung, looking for answers.

Lego Jurassic Park Triceratops Research, available for $49.99, includes the dinosaur, a park jeep, minifigs of Dr. Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and a big ol’ pile of brown bricks. If it wasn’t clear enough what that is, Dr. Malcolm is carrying a pooper-scooper. This set should delight 8-year-olds of all ages. Take a look for yourself:

And, in the interest of flogging a poop joke to death, here’s the scene it recalls:

This isn’t the first time Lego has included Lego feces in one of its sets. Far from it, in fact, as Kotaku assiduously documented last fall. Lego part 6275030, a classic poop swirl that recalls the well-known poop emoji, has shown up in Lego sets for Friends and The Office, was an accessory for a dog-walker minifig, and was even the ammo for a fortress catapult.

The dino dump is merely one highlight among a five-set product line all going on sale via Lego and major retailers June 1. The others are pretty neat in their own right:

  • #76961 Lego Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack: Fans can re-create the closing throwdown of the original Jurassic Park, where a T. rex reminds those upstart velociraptors who was in charge when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. In fact, there’s a “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner, which will fall down with a trigger press, just like in the film. The $129.99 set comprises 693 pieces and includes six minifigs: Dr. Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill); Dr. Wu (BD Wong); Ray Arnold (Mr. Hold-Onto-Your-Butts, Samuel L. Jackson); Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joseph Mazzello).

  • #76959 Lego Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush: Another memorable sequence rendered in bricks. Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) tries to flee the island with some stolen dino embryos, and gets accosted by a dilophosaurus for a bloody make-out session in the front seat of his Jeep. 211 pieces, one minifig (Newman), $19.99.

  • #76960 Lego Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery: Millions of parents were grateful for this iconic scene, which they relied upon to get their kids to finally eat their broccoli. The graceful, swan-necked brachiosaurus chows down on a treetop, to the amazement of minifigs Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler, and John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). Like Hammond, you’ll spare no expense for this 512-piece set. (OK, it’s $74.99.)

  • #76957 Lego Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape: Billed as a starter set for Lego fans as young as 4 years old, this set re-creates a raptor pen where Dr. Sattler and Dr. Grant feed the creatures (a hot dog and a turkey leg, from the looks of it) before the dinos bust out and raise hell. Includes the two minifigs and an ATV for a fast getaway, $39.99.