‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ will hit Xbox Game Pass on December 6th

has its first wave of additions for December and the headliner is a major game that — Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll be able to play through all nine core films in the Star Wars franchise and you can choose which trilogy to begin with. It’s maybe the best Star Wars game I’ve played. It’s gorgeous, the gameplay is a blast and it’s very funny, with clever twists on many of the series’ most memorable moments. It’s coming to Game Pass on December 6th and you can play it on Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A few games have joined Game Pass today, including , a charming indie RPG that debuted last year. It has a lovely art style that takes inspiration from Earthbound. Both that and The are now available on Game Pass via console, PC and the cloud. Also hitting PC Game Pass today is Totally Reliable Delivery Service, a ragdoll physics game about terrible package couriers.

Looking further ahead, Hello Neighbor 2 (console, PC and cloud) will hit Game Pass on December 6th, followed by Chained Echoes (all three platforms) two days later. An Xbox One version of will be available on Game Pass on December 8th too — subscribers can already access it on Series X/S, PC and the cloud.

One of the last big Xbox exclusives of the year, , will arrive on Game Pass on December 13th. The sci-fi first-person shooter from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is coming to console, PC and cloud gaming. “Alchemist simulator” Potion Craft will be available on console and PC via Game Pass on the same day. On December 15th, subscribers can check out Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (which I’ve heard great things about) and puzzle-platformer Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan on console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming at no extra cost.

On the other side of the coin, several games are leaving Game Pass on December 15th, so you have a couple more weeks to check them out before you’d need to buy them (though you’ll get a 20 percent discount if you’re a Game Pass subscriber). The titles that will soon depart the library are: