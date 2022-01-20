‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ will arrive on April 5th

Two years after the game was initially supposed to debut, will finally arrive on April 5th. The long-awaited title from TT Games adapts all nine movies in the Skywalker Saga, and you’ll be able to choose which trilogy to start with (so you might want to get the prequels out of the way first).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s said to be the biggest Lego game to date, and publisher Warner Bros. Games provided an in-depth look at what’s in store with a gameplay trailer.

There are new combat mechanics, including ways to string attacks together and defend yourself with counter moves “in styles tailored to your favorite characters.” Expect fresh blaster mechanics, with an over-the-shoulder perspective and third-person aiming reticle, and a cover system. Of course, there’ll be a ton of lightsaber action, space dogfighting battles and many opportunities to use Force powers as well.

Many levels will have multiple paths to explore and you’ll be able to take on side missions. Class-based abilities are upgradable and there are more than 300 playable characters to unlock. There’s also a Mumble Mode, which will replace intelligible voice lines with mumbling, à la previous games in the series.

Based on the gameplay trailer alone, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems like a huge game. However, , the development team was still required to work long hours (or ), according to .

Several current and former employees told the publication that TT Games has had a “challenging work culture over the last decade and a half” and that, during crunch periods, work weeks of between 80 and 100 hours weren’t rare (though overtime is said to have been limited in recent months). TT Games has also reportedly had a high level of staff turnover since work started on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga nearly five years ago.