Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets 30 more characters this fall

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is getting a new Galactic Edition release in November, but the more important news is the addition of 30 newly playable Star Wars characters, including Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (and Star Wars: Andor), Reva from Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Captain Rex from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Those three characters are just some of the new additions coming in six new packs in the Character Collection 2. The new collection will feature characters from Star Wars series Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as the Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation TV special. Given that that Disney Plus summer-themed special brought “Weird Al” Yankovic into the Star Wars universe, here’s hoping that things get extremely weird in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s new character choices.

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition rerelease will include the original game — which spans the nine numbered Star Wars films — and 13 character packs. That includes the original seven character packs already released and the half-dozen new packs. The Galactic Edition will be available digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X for $79.99, and on Windows PC for $69.99, on Nov. 1.

A Character Collection 1 and 2 bundle will be available for $24.99, and each collection can be purchased separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will also be available à la carte for $2.99.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released in April. In The Hamden Journal’s review, we called the game “a nostalgic adventure, riffing not just on the movies that inspired it, but the Lego Star Wars series itself.”