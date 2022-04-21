Lego launches an Ultimate version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder

Lego’s Ultimate Collector Series of Star Wars sets has grown again today with the launch of a new ultimate version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. The new set offers an extremely-detailed version of the Tatooine hot-rod, with the set clocking in at a staggering 1,890 pieces. Measuring 49cm (19.2in) long, the set boasts an exposed turbine engine on the left-hand side, a curved cockpit windshield and Luke and C-3PO minifigs.

Designer César Carvalhosa Soares said that he has ensured that “no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches.” Given that it’s part of the UCS, you’ll also get a detailed spec plaque and stand upon which to place your creation when you’ve finished assembling it. It’ll be available for Lego VIPs on May 1st, while everyone else can order the model from May 4th, priced at $200 / €200.