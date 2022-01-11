Lego delays Overwatch 2 set as company reevaluates relationship with Activision Blizzard

The name Overwatch 2 has become synonymous with delay. First reported by The Brick Fan, a Lego review site, the extremely popular toymaker is delaying the release of an Overwatch 2-themed set as the company reviews its relationship with Overwatch 2 publisher Activision Blizzard.

In a statement to The The Hamden Journal, Alice Carter, Lego’s senior manager of corporate brand communication, said:

We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment. While we complete the review we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.

Activision Blizzard has been involved in an extensive legal battle with several government agencies over allegations that its employees fostered a work environment rife with discrimination, abuse, and sexual harassment. As companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo publicly and privately express concerns about Activision Blizzard, Lego seems to be the first gaming-adjacent company to take direct action. Last year, advertisers including Kellogg’s and Coca-Cola pulled their sponsorships from the Overwatch League — Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch esports league — as the allegations first came to light.

In an interview on The New York Times podcast Sway, head of Xbox Phil Spencer said that Xbox has changed how they do things with Activision Blizzard but declined to go into detail.