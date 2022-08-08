Leaked video shows DJI’s rumored cinewhoop FPV drone in action

A leaked video has given us another look at the DJI Avata, a rumored FPV (first-person view) drone from DJI that reports suggest will be designed to be flyable indoors thanks to a compact, so-called “cinewhoop” design. The Avata follows the release of the DJI FPV, the company’s debut first-person drone released last year.

The video, which was posted by reliable drone leaker @OsitaLV, appears to show the drone being piloted with DJI’s motion controller, which was previously available alongside its first FPV drone last year. The drone’s pilot is wearing a pair of FPV goggles unlike any that DJI currently has on the market, suggesting they’re the new model shown off in previous leaks. These DJI Goggles 2 look to have a similar design to its existing pair, albeit with a smaller and more compact design.

The video doesn’t give a great look at the drone itself, but thankfully a series of other images have leaked to show it off in more detail. An apparent picture of its retail packaging seems to confirm the Avata branding, and there’s also this shot of the drone itself alongside accessories including the motion controller, FPV goggles, and standard controller. Another photo series gives a close-up view of the drone from every angle, including its ducted propellers that should reduce damage if (or, more accurately, when) the drone crashes.

According to previous leaks, the DJI Avata will weigh around 500g, which puts it above the 250g threshold — meaning pilots have to register with the FAA to fly it outdoors. There’s less information around its camera specs, but leaker @DealsDrone previously reported that it could match the quality of DJI’s recent Mini 3 Pro.

Now, the big question is when we might see the Avata launched and priced for release. Previous reports had indicated DJI could be prepared to launch its latest drone in July or August this year, but it subsequently emerged that this release date may have been delayed. @OsitaLV reports it should be DJI’s first product in the second half of 2022. The fact that working prototypes are now being filmed in use means that a full launch can’t be too far away.