A pair of leaked images from reliable leaker Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles) gives us a first look at what appears to be a testing model of the third generation Motorola Razr. The device, codenamed Maven, notably houses two upgraded cameras on its back: a 50MP f / 1.8 main sensor and a 13MP sensor for macro and ultra-wide shots.

In the image of the device fully closed, you’ll notice that it seems to have lost its “chin,” or the lip that extended outward in previous iterations of the device. It looks like it folds over on itself to form a square shape when it’s closed, deviating from both the modern remakes of the device and its original design.

Image: Evan Blass via 91Mobiles

Blass also notes that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the power button, which is likely on the side of the device. Motorola previously placed the fingerprint sensor on the chin of the 2019 Razr, and then moved it to the back of the device for the 5G-upgraded Razr it released in 2020. Both placements weren’t exactly ideal — The The Hamden Journal’s former executive editor, Dieter Bohn, described its placement on the back of the device as an “awkward spot to reach,” and said putting it on the chin forced him to open the phone with two hands.

Blass says the Razr 3 comes with an FHD+ interior folding display and a hole-punch 32MP selfie camera. (You can view the image of the device’s interior screen over at 91Mobiles.) Motorola is rumored to release a standard version of the device with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-a-chip (SoC), along with a “Plus” variant, presumably with an upgraded, but as-yet-unknown, chip. As for storage, it’s supposed to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

With its boxier design and dual camera sensors, it looks like Motorola is gearing up to compete with Samsung’s flagship foldable: the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The first two Razr reboots weren’t exactly the most impressive — the 2019 device came with a $1,499 price tag and several flaws, like a lumpy screen, creaky hinge, and subpar camera. Motorola’s second iteration wasn’t much better and the addition of 5G still didn’t justify its $1,399 price.

In line with an announcement from a Lenovo executive in December (Lenovo bought out the mobile brand in 2014), the third generation Razr is rumored to launch in China in July or August. There’s no word on a release date outside of China, however. The The Hamden Journal reached out to Motorola with a request for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.