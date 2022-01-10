Leaked images show new Surface Go 3 matte black option

Microsoft appears to be readying a matte black version of the Surface Go 3. Leaked images from Aggiornamenti Lumia on Twitter show the 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 with a new matte black finish. The device looks identical to the Surface Go 3 otherwise, and the marketing images could suggest a launch is imminent.

Microsoft first launched the Surface Go 3 in September, with new Intel processor options. The Surface Go 3 can be configured with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y, upgrades over the Surface Go 2, which launched with a Pentium Gold 4425Y or a Core m3 chip. Little else changed with the Surface Go 3 over the previous model, though.

LTE versions of the Surface Go 3 are expected to arrive very soon, as Microsoft originally promised in September that these models would appear “in the coming months.” A matte black version could complement the launch of LTE versions of the Surface Go 3, alongside what’s expected to be a bumper year for Surface. Microsoft is set to celebrate 10 years of Surface with multiple product refreshes throughout 2022, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans.

An Amazon listing in Germany also includes images of the matte black Surface Go 3, alongside a specification list that suggests it will ship with Intel’s Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and LTE connectivity. Amazon lists a release date of January 11th.

Update, January 10th 8:50AM ET: Article updated with Amazon listing information.