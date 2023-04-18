Leak: Google will announce the Pixel Fold at I/O and beat Samsung on battery

This is what Google’s foldable Pixel smartphone might look like. | Image: OnLeaks and HowToiSolve

When will we finally see Google’s first foldable phone? The smart money is now on May 10th, with availability in June. CNBC says it got hold of internal marketing materials showing Google will launch the repeatedly reportedly delayed smartphone at Google I/O.

Most of CNBC’s report corroborates what leakers like Roland Quandt and OnLeaks have already told us. You should expect a closed-book 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet, powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, starting at north of $1,700 — making it a direct competitor to Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Unapologetically (slightly) heavier

But CNBC says they may differ in one important way: the Pixel Fold will have a larger battery “that Google says will last…

Continue reading…