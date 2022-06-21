League of Legends’ Star Guardians return for a new event next month

League of Legends’ Star Guardians are returning for a new adventure. Riot Games revealed a new teaser for one of League of Legends’ most popular skin lines (and universes), on Monday. The trailer also lets fans know that the Star Guardians will return to the game on July 14.

The new Star Guardians trailer, which is called Return to Valoran City, mostly just teases fans about what might be on the horizon for League of Legends’ ever-growing team of magical-girl inspired heroes. The trailer features a mysteriously hidden figure walking through the streets of a seemingly abandoned city. The whole thing has a similar vibe to the movies of Makoto Shinkai (Your Name, 5 Centimeters per Second), and while it sets a beautiful mood, it doesn’t exactly tell us much about the Star Guardians’ latest adventure.

As an additional preview, Riot also released the Star Guardians 2022 event’s official orchestral theme music.

League of Legends’ Star Guardians first appeared in 2015 with the release of Star Guardian Lux, but were quickly expanded to include Jinx, Lulu, and Poppy the next year. Since then, Miss Fortune, Syndra, Ezreal, Soraka, Ahri, Neeko, and Janna have joined the team, and the line has even expanded to include Corrupted Star Guardians like, Zoe, Rakan, and Xayah, giving the Star Guardians their own unique universe and story, separate from the wider League of Legends canon.

While Riot hasn’t announced anything specific about the new Star Guardians, it does seem a bit suspicious that the developer also revealed a new champion in the past few days with a short trailer for Nilah, which was released on June 17. With this close proximity, it’s possible that Nilah could play a role in the new Star Guardian event, but we’ll have to wait for Riot to say more before we know for sure.