League of Legends’ next champion teased with a mysterious website

The next League of Legends champion’s arrival is approaching, and Riot Games has built up a little more anticipation by releasing a promotional website for her company. Renata Glasc, the founder of Glasc Industries, appears to be a complete and total girlboss. I’m sure she has absolutely zero sinister secrets or skeletons in her closet.

The site showcases the story of Glasc Industries, a Zaun manufacturer that sells interesting perfumes. While the products look like they could come from a pop star’s perfume line, the sales pitch includes lines about “augmented limbs technology” and “medical alchemy.” Renata herself has a short biography to introduce the character:

From humble origins in the Sump of Zaun, Glasc Industries founder Renata Glasc was inspired by her family’s alchemical practice to improve life across Zaun and Piltover alike. For the last 30 years, her visionary work has touched civil development, tech, and philanthropy, collaborating with both citizens and chem barons to keep the streets safe. Currently, she heads Glasc Industries in its next objective: redefining beauty through state-of-the-art technology. To those who seek a greater future, Renata Glasc embraces all.

We previously learned that a dark, menacing enchanter support was on the way from a champion roadmap released on Jan. 7, which mentioned an “Enchanter style support” who is less whimsical; a character who fit into the mastermind mold. It appears like Renata fits that description perfectly, and the hand on the Glasc Industries site matches the hand from an image on the roadmap.

Image: Riot Games

Fans have also combed the website for any extra information, and it appears that there’s a brief glimpse of Renata’s face. She appears to be a middle-aged woman with an elaborate facial rebreather and a bright pink eye. She looks like she might trade fashion tips with Valorant’s Viper; the two would probably get along famously.

All of the above seems like a pretty clear link to Riot’s Arcane series on Netflix, which showcases younger versions of the champions Vi, Jinx, Ekko, Jayce, Viktor, and Caitlyn navigating the brewing war between the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun. Zaunites in Arcane relied on Shimmer, a magical purple substance that could be incredibly powerful or addictive and deadly.

It looks like Renata deals with Shimmer to some degree, although it seems she has a much finer degree of control over the substance. In the coming days, we’ll likely learn more about how this champion actually plays on the battlefield and when she’ll be available to play.