League of Legends’ newest champion Nilah revealed in whip-cracking trailer

Nilah is the next League of Legends champion. Riot Games teased the new character in a trailer on Friday morning.

Nilah seems to wield a water whip that she draws from the orb on her hip, and uses that to take down enemies while she weaves through them with tons of dashes. The clip also shows her gaining some type of unspecified immunity that allows her to avoid Twisted Fate’s yellow card stun. With all her dashes, Nilah will be hard to run from.

Her trailer also shows a set of demon hands swirling from the waters and giving her a high five, so while she’s obviously on some good terms with these demons, it’s unknown how they tie into her storyline.

We will likely see a more detailed explanation of her kit, as well as her addition to the Public Beta Environment soon. Her full release should follow that by two weeks, as long as everything goes well on the PBE.

League of Legends just added a new champion, Bel’veth, who joined the game on June 9, about three weeks after she was revealed.