League of Legends’ new support Milio’s abilities revealed

The next champion to join League of Legends’ massive roster is a plucky pre-teen from the Ixtal region. Milio, the Gentle Flame, is a 12-year-old boy who has mastered the elemental art of fire. Unlike champions such as Annie or Brand, he doesn’t use his powers for destruction. Instead, he uses fire to help and heal, joining the dragon lane as an enchanter support.

Milio is a kid on an adventure, and he looks super friendly. He wears an enormous carved backpack called a furnasita, and he’s accompanied by friendly little fire elementals called fuemigos. Unfortunately, his family was exiled for a past transgression, so while Milio is a light-hearted kid, he has some pretty serious goals. He intends to join the Ixtal elementalist order and regain his family’s lost prestige, allowing them to return to the capital from the outskirts of the overgrown region.

Milio doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but he provides a ton of useful tools in his kit to protect his team and turn a teamfight around.

Milio pairs well with marksmen like Kog’Maw and Caitlyn, thanks to the fact that he both protects allies and extends their natural attack range. He also does well in late-game teamfights, removing ultimates like Amumu’s Curse of the Sad Mummy or the charm from Seraphine’s Encore.

This new champion will hit the test realm on Tuesday, where players can experiment with him off of live servers. He’ll join the rest of the roster in earnest on March 22, and he’ll hopefully receive a warm welcome from support fans. For a full look at Milio’s abilities you can find their descriptions below:

Milio abilities

Passive: Fired Up!

Milio’s abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

Q — Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

W — Cozy Campfire

Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

E — Warm Hugs

Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

R — Breath of Life

Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.