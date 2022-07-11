League of Legends’ latest music is a Star Guardian album starring Taliyah

League of Legends is just one part of an expansive universe across other games, TV shows, and now concept albums. Riot Games’ Sessions albums, which launched a year ago, are low-fi, relaxing tracks themed to a specific League of Legends champion. The latest, Sessions: Star Guardian Taliya, became available for streaming on Monday, accompanied by an animated video showing us a glimpse into the every day life of a Star Guardian.

Star Guardians are an alternate universe in League of Legends that depicts the battle-hardened heroes as high school students with a double life as protectors of humanity. Blessed with the gifts of the First Star, Star Guardians come with impeccable outfits, adorable companions, and an excess of sparkles. The in-game cosmetics are a homage to magical girl anime, and while it’s not reinventing the wheel, it’s still a fun and indulgent world to spend time in.

Sessions: Star Guardian Taliyah is brave enough to ask questions like, “What if Taliyah hung out in a mall, only to be haunted by a weird, lanky, but fun guy?” See, Taliyah’s just looking to hang out, but Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks tries to lure her into “a world of dreams and pleasant nightmares.” The Line, the studio which animated the accompanying video, did a fantastic job capturing the feel of a classic 1990s anime.

Sessions: Star Guardian Taliyah was designed to be creator-safe and used in content like streams and videos, without worrying about copyright strikes or DMCA notices. The two previous Sessions albums are centered around Vi, a steampunk enforcer, and Diana, the Aspect of the Moon.