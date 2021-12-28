LastPass says no passwords were compromised following breach scare

LastPass says there’s no evidence of a data breach following users’ reports that they were notified of unauthorized login attempts, as reported by AppleInsider. The password manager maintains that it was never compromised, and users’ accounts haven’t been accessed by bad actors.

Something very strange and bad is happening to a lot of people’s @LastPass accounts. I posted this to Hacker News and it gathered 192 comments, including 7 separate reports of master password breaches & login attempts from the same Brazil IP range. Uhh. https://t.co/tcM0aFdavv` — Greg Technology (@technology_greg) December 27, 2021

Reports started cropping up on the Hacker News forum after a LastPass user created a post to highlight the issue. He claims that LastPass warned him of a login attempt from Brazil using his master password. Other users quickly responded to the post, noting that they experienced something similar. As the original poster (@technology_greg) points out in a tweet, some were also alerted of an attempt from Brazil, while other attempts were traced back to different countries. This, understandably, raised concerns that a breach took place.

Nikolett Bacso-Albaum, the senior director of LogMeIn Global PR told The The Hamden Journal that the alerts users received were related “to fairly common bot-related activity,” involving malicious attempts to log in to LastPass accounts using email addresses and passwords that bad actors sourced from past breaches of third-party services (i.e. not LastPass).

“It’s important to note that we do not have any indication that accounts were successfully accessed or that the LastPass service was otherwise compromised by an unauthorized party,” Basco-Albaum said. “We regularly monitor for this type of activity and will continue to take steps designed to ensure that LastPass, its users, and their data remain protected and secure.”

Even if LastPass wasn’t actually compromised, it’s still a good idea to fortify your account with multifactor authentication, which uses outside sources to verify your identity before you log in to your account.