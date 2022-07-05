Last Call BBS and the return of Yakuza lead a quiet July for Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the first batch of titles that will be available this July on Xbox Game Pass, and as befits the games industry’s summer lull, it’s looking like a relatively quiet couple of weeks.

The only new title available today is Last Call BBS, a meta puzzle game in which you play a suite of titles on a retro computer. It’s the last game from Spacechem and Infinifactory developer Zachtronics, and it’s available now on Game Pass for PC.

Also today, Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 return to Game Pass after a not-too-protracted absence. They’re all available on cloud, console, and PC.

In the next two weeks there will be a few more day-one Game Pass launches: Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (July 7, cloud, console, and PC), which is a tennis game; Escape Academy (July 14, console, and PC), which is an escape room compilation; and PowerWash Simulator (July 14, cloud, console, and PC), which lets you clean things with a power washer. Satisfying.

Young families are also well catered for, with the addition of games in two pre-school mega-franchises: My Friend Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls both arrive on July 14 on cloud, console, and PC).

Here’s the full list of Game Pass releases for the first half of July:

  • Last Call BBS (PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 5
  • DJMax Respect 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 7
  • Escape Academy (Console and PC) — July 14
  • My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14
  • Overwhelm (PC) — July 14
  • Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14
  • PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 14

As usual, a new month also means we’ll be saying goodbye to a few games. These are the titles leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 15:

  • Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Children of Morta (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)