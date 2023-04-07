Lando’s solo Star Wars Disney Plus show gets an update at Celebration

Hello, what have we here? An actual update on the stand-alone Lando Calrissian television series that Lucasfilm hasn’t said a peep about since 2020? At Star Wars Celebration on Friday, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Disney Plus’ Lando is still in the works.

According to a report from IGN, Kennedy said the Lando spinoff is “still happening,” and indicated that Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Donald Glover is not only board, but “very excited about it.”

It’s been unclear if Glover would reprise his role as a young Lando Calrissian. Earlier this week, when asked about continuing his role from Solo, Glover told GQ that he was “not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck,” but teased, “Yeah, I mean, we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Lando was first announced in 2020 as part of a swath of Star Wars TV spinoffs. The series is being developed by Justin Simien, the director, writer, and producer of Dear White People (both the movie and the television series) and horror-comedy Bad Hair.

Lando Calrissian made his Star Wars debut in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, in which he was played by Billy Dee Williams, and he returned for the next movie, 1983’s Return of the Jedi. The character was brought back in younger form by Glover in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Williams reprised his role as Lando in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the 2019 film that closed out the Star Wars sequel trilogy.