Konami announces Silent Hill: Townfall from Annapurna and No Code

One of the more intriguing projects revealed at Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event on Wednesday was Silent Hill: Townfall, a mysterious new game in the horror franchise developed by No Code and Annapurna Interactive. While a teaser trailer for Silent Hill: Townfall revealed few details, it’s dripping with atmosphere — and the teams involved make Townfall a Silent Hill project to keep your eye on.

No Code is the indie developer behind Stories Untold and Observation, an anthology horror game and sci-fi thriller, respectively, that netted the studio back-to-back BAFTA awards. The studio’s Silent Hill game, according to No Code creative director Jon McKellan, “respects the source material but also does something a little bit different with it.” McKellan touted the original Silent Hill as influential on him and the No Code team.

Silent Hill: Townfall’s teaser trailer appears to match the tone of No Code’s previous games, and implies that players may not be active participants in a traditional third-person horror adventure, but rather communicating with someone and observing it from afar. But Konami, No Code, and Annapurna are clearly trying to keep Townfall something of a mystery for now.

Konami and No Code did not announce a release date or platforms for Silent Hill: Townfall.