Konami announces Silent Hill f, a Japanese spin on Silent Hill

Konami announced a brand-new Silent Hill game on Wednesday — Silent Hill f — the first main-series title in the horror franchise in more than a decade. Silent Hill f will take the franchise to Japan, according to a teaser trailer that debuted during Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event. The game is being developed by a Taiwan-based studio, with input from Japanese developers.

Silent Hill f is “a completely new story set in 1960’s Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world,” Konami says.

The team behind Silent Hill f includes writer Ryukishi07, the anonymous creator of the When They Cry visual novel series; “kera,” a character and creature designer; producer Motoi Okamoto, formerly of Nintendo; and studio NeoBards, which has co-developed a number of games with Capcom (Resident Evil Origins Collection, Onimusha: Warlords) and created the multiplayer mode Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Little has been revealed about Silent Hill f, other than its visual style, which includes a dark, foggy, and apparently abandoned rural Japanese town, and invasive plant and fungal lifeforms. The teaser trailer for Silent Hill f shows a Japanese woman in a school uniform trying to outrun vine-like growth, as well as and chrysanthemums overtaking a woman’s body, ultimately removing her face. A stylized version of the Silent Hill theme plays over the CG teaser trailer.

Silent Hill f’s art style appears to tie it to a previously leaked Silent Hill game codenamed Sakura.