Knives Out 2 finally has a release date

Given the almost half a billion dollars Netflix spent on the rights to director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out follow-ups and the streamer’s plan to debut the first of the two sequels this winter, you’d think we would know more a Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery than its name. Alas, we do not. But at the very least, we now have a proper streaming release date and an announcement… for another announcement about when Glass Onion will be in theaters.

Along with a new photo of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s cast members Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick, Netflix shared today that the film will be available to stream on December 23rd.

While we knew that Glass Onion was set to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival in September, Netflix also revealed today that the film will have a theatrical run beginning on “a date to be announced,” which, as Variety notes, will qualify it for the upcoming awards season.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke and will be in theaters… soon.