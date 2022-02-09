Klonoa remasters coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox

Bandai Namco is re-releasing two beloved Klonoa side-scrollers (Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil) on modern platforms. The collection, called Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, is headed to Nintendo Switch on July 8. It will also come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — a trailer for Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series says those other versions are “coming soon.”

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series will feature remastered editions of the two classic side-scrolling platformers, Bandai Namco said in a news release. Enhancements include revamped graphics, adjustable difficulty settings, and two-player co-op.

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile was originally released on the PlayStation in 1997, making this year Klonoa’s 25th birthday. The game was later remade for Wii under the title Klonoa. The direct sequel, Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil, was released for PlayStation 2 in 2001. Both games featured simple-but-deep 2.5D side-scrolling platforming through colorful 3D worlds.

Namco released a series of handheld sequels and spinoffs, including one major swerve: Klonoa Beach Volleyball for the original PlayStation. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series appears to be sticking to the mainline entries in the Klonoa franchise, however.