Kirby’s post-apocalyptic Switch adventure is coming in March

Horizon Zero Kirby, better known by its official title, Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, launches on March 25th and has a new trailer showing off the game’s co-op features and all the cool powers you’ll be able to suck out of the local fauna.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, the eponymous Pepto-Bismol-colored creature travels to a mysterious land dotted with overgrown buildings and rusted-out cars to investigate the mass kidnappings of Waddle Dees. Kirby, eater of worlds, is joined on his journey by a cute blue sidekick called Elfilin, who will help him defeat the evil Beast Pack.

The trailer showcases two new abilities Kirby can learn using his power of vore: Drill and Ranger. With Drill, Kirby can dive underground dodging attacks and surprise enemies from below. The Ranger ability gives Kirby a blunderbuss that he can use to snipe enemies from afar.

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands features a town populated by the Waddle Dees Kirby saves. The more Waddles he rescues, the more amenities and mini-games are unlocked in the town. Kirby can moonlight at the Waddle Dee Café, serving up delicious treats quickly and to the right patrons to beat the high score. There’s also fishing and gacha games Kirby can play. The journey through the Forgotten Lands can be solo or local co-op, with a second player taking command of Bandana Waddle Dee. Though there is no online co-op, players can connect online to see interesting stats like the most-used copy ability or how many Waddle Dees players have saved.

Kirby and the Forgotten Lands releases on the Nintendo Switch March 25th, 2022. This year also marks Kirby’s 30th anniversary, long may he poyo.