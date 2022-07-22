Kirby’s Avalanche and more NES/SNES games join Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is continuing to add classic, as well as obscure, NES and Super NES games from its back catalogue to Nintendo Switch Online, bringing Kirby’s Avalanche, Fighter’s History, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia to the Switch subscription service. This gives new audiences the chance to play these old games — or, if you grew up with these, a chance to relive the halcyon days.

The Tetris-esque puzzle game Kirby’s Avalanche (a Kirby reskin of Compile’s Super Puyo Puyo) first launched in 1995. In the game, little blobs in numerous colors drop from the top of the screen, and players must connect similar colored ones in order to set off a chain reaction.

Arcade-style fighting game lovers look no further than Data East’s Fighter’s History, which was released in 1993 for arcades then ported to the SNES in 1994, and kicked off the series. And Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia is the sixth in a series of seven Daiva games, and is a galactic war simulator. In the 1986 game, originally playable on Nintendo’s Famicom, players travel between planets, deploying strategic use of defense armadas and mobile attack suits to overtake planets.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have access to a motherlode of more than 100 NES and SNES games, along with access to online multiplayer. A standard Nintendo Switch Online account is $19.99 for an individual membership, or $34.99 for a family plan that accommodates up to 8 accounts. There’s also Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 annually, and gives players access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games as well.