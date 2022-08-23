King’s Fall, the original Destiny’s best raid, is coming to Destiny 2

During the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase, Bungie revealed next year’s expansion, Lightfall, as well as Destiny 2: Season of Plunder, which launched Tuesday afternoon. One of the biggest announcements, however, was the reveal of Bungie’s second raid reprisal in Destiny 2. King’s Fall, the original Destiny’s biggest and best raid, is officially coming to Destiny 2 on Aug. 26.

King’s Fall was first introduced during The Taken King expansion in the original Destiny — fondly remembered as the “Golden Age” of Destiny by dedicated fans. In the raid, Guardians dive into the Dreadnaught, Oryx’s flagship, and battle the Taken King himself. Players battled a variety of Hive and Taken enemies in the raid, killing four bosses (Warpriest, Golgoroth, the daughters of Oryx, and Oryx) and taking on numerous between-boss encounters.

In 2021, Bungie brought Vault of the Glass — the first ever Destiny raid — to Destiny 2 and made numerous changes to it to help it feel a bit more modern. It’s unclear what all Bungie will change with King’s Fall. Guardians looking to compete in the World’s First race on Friday will be under the same parameters as Vault of Glass’ race, and will need to: beat King’s Fall while under level via “Contest Mode” before beating King’s Fall a second time (still under Contest) while also completing secret, encounter-specific challenges.

Despite fans knowing how to beat Vault of Glass, the raid race was a serious endurance test for Guardians. With King’s Fall being a significantly longer raid, World’s First raiders have a real challenge ahead of them on Aug. 26.

All raiders, World’s First or otherwise, will of course get to enjoy some of Destiny’s best ever raid weapons and armor by felling Oryx again. Smite of Merain, the pulse rifle from King’s Fall, is a particular fan favorite that will almost certainly return.