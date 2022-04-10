Kingdom Hearts IV announced at 20th anniversary event

Kingdom Hearts IV is officially in the works. Square Enix announced the upcoming installment during an event in Japan to celebrate the series’ 20th-anniversary. You watch its trailer in the video embedded above.

The trailer doesn’t immediately start with Kingdom Hearts IV — it also includes clips from the newly-announced mobile game, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, so you’ll have to skip to the 4:09 mark to get a glimpse at Kingdom Hearts IV.

Once the trailer opens, you’ll see Sora wake up inside of an apartment as what appears to be a giant heartless sets foot in the city. Sora whips out his Keyblade, parkouring and grappling his way towards the enemy. At the very end of the trailer, Goofy and Donald Duck wander in darkness, coming face-to-face with an unknown threat.

The art style this time around looks a lot more realistic, although Square Enix says the trailer contains development footage that’s “subject to change.” In a press release, Square Enix says Kingdom Hearts IV takes place in the city of Quadratum, and introduces us to a new character named Strelitzia, who also appears in the trailer.

There isn’t any word on a release date for Kingdom Hearts IV. Square Enix says Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link will be available as a closed beta on Android and iOS in “specific regions” this August.