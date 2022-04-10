Kingdom Hearts 4 announced, watch the first trailer for Sora’s new arc

The next mainline Kingdom Hearts game, Kingdom Hearts 4, is now in development, Square Enix announced Sunday during a 20th anniversary livestream for the franchise. A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4 confirms the return of Sora, Donald, and Goofy for a brand-new adventure, and what Square Enix calls “an epic new storyline” named the Lost Master Arc.

Kingdom Hearts 4’s first trailer introduces the Quadratum, which, while looking a lot like Tokyo, is described by Square Enix as an “expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the Kingdom Hearts series.” The trailer also introduces Kingdom Hearts fans to Strelitzia, a new character.

Square Enix did not announce a release date or platforms for Kingdom Hearts 4.

First screenshots of the new Kingdom Hearts are in the gallery below.



Square Enix also announced a separate game, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link, in development for Android and iOS devices. The mobile game features adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum, from Kingdom Hearts 3, “into the real world” and battle the Heartless. Kingdom Hearts Missing Link will feature a new, original story, Square Enix says, which will almost assuredly tie into the story of Kingdom Hearts 4.

Kingdom Hearts Missing Link does not have a release date, but a closed beta test for the game is scheduled for 2022.

Developing…