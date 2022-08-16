Kim Kardashian’s special edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now available

Kim Kardashian’s special edition Beats Fit Pro collection, first announced a week ago, is now available at Apple stores. The earbuds come in three neutral colors that were designed by Kardashian, matching her signature palette. “Since you’re wearing something every day, I wanted them to be able to blend in. And I’ve never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be in neutral colors,” Kardashian said in a design video.

These are the first custom Beats Fit Pros since the widely praised earbuds were released last November. But if Beats’ past product cycles are anything to go by, there will be more coming in the future.

The three new shades of earbuds are available to purchase online beginning today — complete with a custom apple.com/kim URL — and they’ll also be sold “in limited quantities at select Apple stores” starting tomorrow, August 17th. For the US, those include Apple locations in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Chicago.

The Kim Kardashian special edition Fit Pros are priced at $199.99. That’s the same MSRP as the regular model, but you can often find the original colors on sale: right now, they’re $179.99 from Apple and other retailers. They’re great for everyday listening and are fantastic workout earbuds, as my colleague Victoria Song recently attested. As of now, I prefer them over the AirPods Pro. But Apple’s flagship earbuds are getting long in the tooth and could see a revamp with improved sound this fall — albeit probably not in fashionable colors like these.