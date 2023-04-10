Kim Kardashian joins the new American Horror Story season

Oh Ryan Murphy — you sure do keep us on our toes.

The newest season of American Horror Story might just be the creator’s biggest curveball yet. For one, the show is going to be written and run by just one writer (not Murphy), Halley Feiffer. For another, it is based on an upcoming book, which marks it the first American Horror Story season to be based on something not in Ryan Murphy’s imagination. And for another, it’s going to star Kim Kardashian.

Yes, you read that right. Kim Kardashian will join AHS regular Emma Roberts in the 12th season of the show. A new creepy teaser reveals their names, along with a spooky rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby.”

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy said to the Hollywood Reporter. “Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Subtitled Delicate, the upcoming season will lift from Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition — which is described on the blurb as a “feminist update to Rosemary’s Baby.” We don’t yet know how much the new season will lean on the novel.

American Horror Story first premiered in 2011. Across 11 seasons, the show has introduced a complex web of mythology included ghosts, zombies, witches, and aliens. But last season, Murphy shed away the supernatural and pivoted to a surprisingly poignant dive into the AIDS crisis. AHS: NYC was a remarkably restrained American Horror Story that drew from the terror of being a queer individual in the 1980s — with only a hint of the supernatural to drive it along. It ended up being the best season of AHS in a long time — and maybe even one of the best in the show’s history.

Delicate is set to premiere sometime this summer on FX and Hulu.