Kia’s EV9 SUV will arrive in the US in the second half of 2023

Just a couple weeks after Kia a European release window for its EV9, the automaker has revealed when US drivers will be able to get behind the wheel of the electric SUV. It said at the New York Auto Show that the EV9 is coming Stateside in the second half of 2023.

Kia didn’t announce any more details at the show, as Autoblog notes, meaning pricing is still unknown. Still, at least the timeframe has been narrowed down.

The automaker hasn’t spilled the beans on how the road-ready version of the EV9 differs from the boxy concept model. In November, Kia offered at the concept EV9, which had a 27-inch dashboard display and a yoke-style wheel. It said the EV offered up to 300 miles of range and 350kW charging that boosts the battery level from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes.