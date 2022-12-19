Kia’s EV6 GT crams performance into a great EV

The Kia EV6 is an outstanding EV based on the Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP architecture. One of the more impressive elements of the crossover is that it charges at 240kW at compatible DC fast charging stations. That’s quicker than offerings from Mercedes, Volkswagen, BMW and Ford, and it means less time at a station and more time on the road.

Now, Kia could have allowed quick charging to continue to be the electric crossover’s speediest feature. Instead, it decided to build something rather bonkers; an EV6 with a zero-to-60 time of 3.4 seconds, 576 horsepower, and 545 pound-feet of torque. It’s a quick electric crossover that in tests, outran a Lamborghini and Ferrari.

To get the full experience of the 2023 EV6 GT, Kia invited us to Las Vegas, Nevada where we drove the vehicle on twisty roads, a track, and a drag strip. Oh, and we also got a chance to try out the EV’s new Drift mode. Again, this is all in a Kia.

Check out the video below to see how well the vehicle performed both in the real world and on the track.