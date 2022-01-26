Kia releases pricing for its all-electric EV6 lineup

The pricing for Kia’s EV6, the company’s first all-electric model, has finally been revealed, and it ranges from $42,115 to $57,115 (including the mandatory destination fee), depending on the trim level, the company said in a statement. The EV6 lineup will include rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options.

Compared to Kia’s Niro EV, the EV6 is important for Kia because it’s the first EV built with the all-electric design in mind, using parent company Hyundai’s E-GMP platform. Its release also marks Kia having something to show for its space in the EV market — something that’s been plagued with delayed shipping.

Before adding the $1,215 destination fee, the EV6 Light model is available with RWD for $40,900. The EV6 Wind model with RWD is $47,000, and its dual-motor model with e-AWD is $50,900. The EV6 GT-Line RWD is $51,200, while its dual-motor e-AWD model is priced at $55,900.

Image: Kia

Depending on your chosen model, the EV6 offers multiple battery options: the Light RWD model is equipped with a 58kWh battery, the Wind RWD and GT-Line RWD have 77.4kWh batteries, and the dual-motor e-AWD models have a 77.4kWh battery.

Kia noted that all models are eligible to reap the benefits of the federal electric vehicle tax credit and receive up to $7,500.