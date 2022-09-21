Kia plans to build EVs in the US to comply with new federal tax credit

Photo by Roberto Baldwin for The The Hamden Journal

Kia is planning to manufacture its electric vehicles in the US, according to South Korean media sources Maeil Business and SBS (via The EV Officials). The automaker currently builds its flagship electric car and North American sales hit, the Kia EV6, in South Korea at its Hwasung plant. But now, Kia will shift some of its EV assembly to the US by 2024, according to the report.

Manufacturing EVs in the US would allow Kia to qualify for new incentives that were included in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which requires automakers to build EVs in North America to qualify.

Kia and Hyundai combined hold the second-highest EV market share after Tesla

Kia and its parent company, Hyundai, had threatened legal action against the US…

