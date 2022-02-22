Kia EV6 owners will get up to three years of (limited) free charging

You might not have to pay to charge the Kia EV6 if you take it on a road trip — but you might want to dial back your expectations. Kia and Electrify America have launched a deal that gives EV6 buyers 1,000kWh of free charging at any of EA’s US stations for up to three years. That offers around 3,500 to 4,000 miles of driving, depending on your model and road conditions.

The promo might be helpful if you’re in a hurry. If you happen to find one of Electrify America’s 350kW chargers, you can reach an 80 percent charge as quickly as 18 minutes.

As you might have guessed from the numbers, though, the deal isn’t quite as sweet as it sounds. If you’re driving the longest-ranged EV6, the 310-mile “Wind” trim, you’ll get around 11 to 13 full charges before you start paying. That’s fine for cross-country jaunts, but it won’t help much if you’re hoping to save money during your commutes. You might want to spring for the Ioniq 5 (which promises unlimited 30-minute charges for two years) if you want a Hyundai group EV without paying for frequent top-ups.

Nonetheless, this might be a useful offer. It could soften the initial blow of EV ownership, particularly if you’re unsure about the costs of driving long distances. To some degree, it’s also a competitive necessity — Tesla’s Supercharger network is still larger than Electrify America’s equivalent, and this may persuade you to buy the Kia if you were otherwise hesitant.