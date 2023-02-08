Keys from the Golden Vault digital preorder — read next D&D book early

Keys from the Golden Vault is the latest collection of Dungeons & Dragons adventures from Wizards of the Coast. While physical copies of the 13 heist-centric adventures technically become available on February 21st, if you preorder the physical bundle directly from the Dungeons & Dragons store, you can access the new anthology right now.

Preordering the physical bundle of Keys from the Golden Vault directly from the D&D store for $59.99 will deliver a digital code to your inbox that you can immediately redeem via the D&D Beyond platform. You’ll also receive a physical copy of the book when it ships on the 21st. You can also order the digital version by itself for $29.99 on D&D Beyond if you’re running low on shelf space. For anyone else willing to wait, the physical version is also available on Amazon for around $45, and at your local game store, where you’ll also find a special alternate cover is available.

Keys from the Golden Vault joins a growing collection of excellent D&D anthologies like Candlekeep Mysteries and Journeys Through the Radiant Citidel, which are both available digitally through D&D Beyond for $29.99 each.

Keys from the Golden Vault Prices taken at time of publishing. A collection of 13 heist-centric adventures set in the D&D universe that can be played as standalone sessions or as part of an episodic campaign.

Candlekeep Mysteries Prices taken at time of publishing. Candlekeep Mysteries is a collection of 17 self-contained sleuth-centric adventures that can be used for single sessions or slotted into an existing Forgotten Realms campaign.

Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel Prices taken at time of publishing. A collection of 13 standalone D&D adventures that can be run as one-shots or sprinkled into your existing campaign.

An aspect that makes Keys from the Golden Vault unique however, is that just like Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, it ties into the upcoming film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves starring Chris Pine, which arrives on March 31. Chris Perkins, a game design architect for D&D has been serving as an advisor for the movie’s writing staff, ensuring that we’ll likely see locations and characters shared by the collected works in theaters.