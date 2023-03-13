Kerbal Space Program 2 patch will attempt to fix its bizarre physics bugs

Kerbal Space Program 2 launched into early access this February, courting much of the fanbase for the original video game. But the initial release included some challenging bugs, specifically issues with its user interface and challenges with achieving Earth orbit. Luckily the development team is working on the game’s first patch, which it plans to release on Thursday at the earliest.

In a Kerbal Space Program forum post, developers said that its fix would target a few specific issues. This includes resource flow optimization, and fixing the “Kraken drive” bug that created “an insane reverse thrust when an engine’s nozzle was obstructed.” Developers also linked to a more detailed blog forum post, giving insight into the team’s process for fixing these bugs. It’s an interesting, if intimidating, look into the work that goes into making a complex, realistic rocketry simulator really take off.

Though the game is in early access, and subject to changes and improvements, it has suffered in the short term from mixed Steam reviews. Players have left negative reviews regarding these bugs in particular. Kerbal Space Program, which launched in 2015, has a ravenous fanbase that spent hours and hours building rockets and planes and rocketplanes — and the follow up is subject to pretty high expectations as a result. The early access launch will hopefully give developers lots of time to smooth things over.