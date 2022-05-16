Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed into 2023, devs blame complexity

Kerbal Space Program 2 is delayed again. The game’s development team updated fans on the progress of the long-delayed project Monday, saying that the sequel would be ready for launch in early 2023 on PC and on consoles later that same year.

“We are building a game of tremendous technological complexity, and are taking this additional time to ensure we hit the quality and level of polish it deserves,” the team explained in the post. “We remain focused on making sure KSP2 performs well on a variety of hardware, has amazing graphics, and is rich with content. We’ve built a spectacular team at Intercept Games — a team that includes, as previously mentioned, key members from the development team behind the original Kerbal Space Program.”

Creative director Nate Simpson also released a video explaining the new release date and the delay, though it didn’t include too much additional information.

The original Kerbal Space Program was designed by Squad, an unconventional international team headquartered in Mexico City, only to be acquired by Take Two in 2017. The sequel was announced in 2019, with Star Theory Games (formerly Uber Entertainment) charged with development. That team was swapped out for Intercept Games the same year. It’s this transition — along with the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall complexity of the spaceflight simulation — that has resulted in multiple delays for the game according to developers.