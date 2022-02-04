The Hamden Journal

Kanye West Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs

Kanye West Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs

Kanye West can often seem larger than life. But a new trailer for his upcoming documentary series, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, hints at a more intimate look at his career, as we see the Chicago-raised rapper goofing around with others and recording alone in the studio.

The series, directed and produced by Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah, will be presented as a “three-week global event” on Netflix starting on Feb. 16. In the trailer, over grainy footage of the rapper performing to a giant stadium, a narrator says: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more of Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.” According to a release, the series will be “showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Image: Netflix

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last January. For those looking to catch it in theaters, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theaters nationwide for a one-day event on Feb. 10.

an image from the third episode of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy of a headphone-wearing Kanye West smiling in a recording studio, with a microphone and pop filter in front of his face

Image: Netflix

In December, West headlined his first show in several years with the Canadian rapper Drake, which was streamed live to both Prime Video and the platform’s Twitch channel.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.