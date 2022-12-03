Kanto’s YU2 desktop speakers are a great gift for $190

With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all of Cyber Week behind us, it’s time to let off the gas a little. These deals are going to be a little different. For the main pick of today’s roundup, I found a significant deal on a pair of Kanto’s YU2 minimalist desktop speakers that I own and enjoy. I was disappointed not to find any Black Friday deals on them, but thankfully, they’re available for a good price right now.

Amazon, Walmart, Adorama, and Target are offering sets in multiple color schemes for $190, a big price drop from their usual $270 price. There are countless desktop speaker options, but this particular unit fits the bill for me with its low-profile design, great sound, and USB DAC. The speakers connect to each other with standard speaker wire, and as far as other ports go, there’s a 3.5mm auxiliary input, as well as an output in case you want to expand with Kanto’s equally fetching subwoofer. Here’s a page that lists the specs.

Speaking of speakers, Sonos is having another one of its sale events on some refurbished audio gear. To set expectations, these aren’t the lowest-ever prices we’ve seen, but they’re still pretty good if you were hoping to gift some Sonos stuff. Its first-generation Beam soundbar from 2018 in the deep gray color scheme is $239, which is an $80 price reduction from the usual price this refurbished product sells for. It lacks Dolby Atmos support found in the second-gen model, but hey, that newer Beam costs $200 more than this one.

To provide some surround sound support, you can get the Sonos One SL (similar to the second-generation model, but without a microphone for voice controls) for $119, which is $80 less than the new price.

I mentioned that these were smaller discounts than we’ve seen in the past, but they can sure add up if you’re building up a new audio setup at home.

I need only one thing to put me to sleep, no matter what time it is: my white noise fan. The particular model that I use and really enjoy is discounted (via Slickdeals), so I figured I’d share the good news. The LectroFan white noise machine in white or black (the black color won’t ship until mid-January, but the white one is available now) is about $30 at Amazon, down from about $50. It includes a power cable that ends in a USB-A port, so you can power it with a computer, or by supplying your own USB wall wart.