Kaguya-sama: Love is War movie gets a trailer and release date

The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie is coming to North America next month — right on Valentine’s Day! Titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends, the movie will be in theaters for a two-day special event kicking off on Feb. 14. It will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

The movie picks up right after the third season finale where stubborn and prideful student council members Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya finally — finally! — admitted their feelings for one another and kissed. (Still screaming, btw). The trailer, however, reveals that things aren’t as obvious as the two maybe hoped. After all, neither of them actually defined anything about their relationship. The trailer pivots from laughs to more serious reflections on their feelings for one another — something the show always deftly balances.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Shuchiin Academy’s student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It’s Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is available to stream on Crunchyroll. It’s an absolutely hilarious romantic comedy, following two very capable, intelligent, and arrogant students who decide to make the other fall in love. It backfires splendidly, and for three seasons, Shirogane and Shinomiya dance around their feelings in series of elaborate schemes and miscommunications. But it’s not just hilarity enthusing; the show also dives into the lead characters’ deeper vulnerabilities and fleshes out the eclectic supporting cast.

Tickets are on sale for Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends via Fandango. Check out the first poster: