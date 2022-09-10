‘Just Dance 2023’ goes live November 22nd with online multiplayer

Just Dance is officially entering its live-service era with Just Dance 2023. The latest iteration of Ubisoft’s dance-along franchise will support online multiplayer for up to six people at a time, unlocking the full game to be played with friends. The studio promises regular free content updates “for years to come,” including fresh game modes, songs and themed seasons.

Just Dance 2023 is due to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch on November 22nd. It’ll come to Google Stadia at a later date.

This marks the first time in Just Dance history that players will be able to get down with friends live and online. The new Online Groups feature in Just Dance 2023 allows players to team up with people they know or other folks around the world, and it has an emoji communication system. The game supports cross-platform play. And, of course, there’s always local multiplayer for in-person dance-offs.

Just Dance 2023 will include 40 new universes and songs at launch, including “Physical” by Dua Lipa and “More” by K/DA. With a focus on transitioning Just Dance into a live service, rather than a series of discrete titles, Ubisoft will likely have a regular cadence of new material to drop on its dancers post-launch, so don’t stress too much about the track list for now.