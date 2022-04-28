Jurassic World Dominion trailer sends Chris Pratt on a raptor rescue

Dinosaurs are everywhere in the new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion and only Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady can save the day. The trailer, released on Thursday, also brings back Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and original Jurassic Park cast members like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, for the series’ latest dinosaur adventure. Jurassic World Dominion is set to arrive in theaters on June 10.

As this trailer informs us, Owen’s raptor friend Blue has had a baby and when it gets raptor-napped, Owen and friends have to go on a world-saving adventure to rescue it. It’s not really clear in the trailers how any of this is connected to the dinosaurs that now roam the Earth.

In case you need a refresher on where the story of Jurassic World is at right now, here’s how the world became overrun with dinosaurs: At the end of the last movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, several dinosaurs escaped from the mansion of a rich guy whose financial manager was trying to sell them to gangsters and terrorists as weapons. Now in movie three, the prehistoric creatures are wreaking havoc around the world and eating everything in sight, which apparently is a problem that humans do not have a solution too, despite having things like guns, tanks, bombs, fighter planes, remote piloted drones, tranquilizers, and thumbs.

Image: Universal Pictures

Of course, as with most of the recent Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, Dominion also includes a new and extra-dangerous dinosaur that was genetically engineered by humans. This time around, that dinosaur is called the Giganotosaurus, and director Colin Trevorrow said that it’s “like the Joker.” It seems that this dinosaur, called Giga for short, makes a brief appearance at the end of this trailer.

Jurassic World Dominion is co-written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). The movie also brings BD Wong back to the series as Dr. Henry Wu, as well as Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Danielle Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez. Dominion introduces new characters to the series as well, like Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole and DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts.