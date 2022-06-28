June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini: Everything announced

Nintendo broadcast an abbreviated, third-party Nintendo Direct on Tuesday to showcase a slate of upcoming games, all expected to release over the next year. In the 25 minute broadcast, Nintendo touched on everything from Capcom’s upcoming Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to Return to Monkey Island and train sim Railgrade on Nintendo Switch.

Here’s everything that showed up during Nintendo’s showcase Tuesday.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak



Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is launching on Nintendo Switch this week, with a new trailer shown during the Nintendo Direct ‘Mini.’ Capcom shared some new details on what to expect, too: New monsters, combat, and locales. Plus, there’s the Master Rank difficulty to make things harder. Coming June 30.

Nier Automata: The End of YorHa Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 6 with new costumes and previously released modes and other content. The End of YorHa Edition includes the game and all previously released DLC.

Lorelie and the Laser Eyes

Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo’s Lorelie and the Laser Eyes is a “modern take on puzzle adventure games,” coming to Nintendo Switch first in 2023.

Super Bomberman R 2



Super Bomberman R is getting a sequel with a new mode, Castle Mode, where a team of up to 15 players fights for treasure, against a solo player attempting to fight them off.

10 Megan Man Battle Network games from the Game Boy Advance are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. There’s also 1,000 illustrations and 150 songs included with the games.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac



A remastered version of Pac-Man World, the Re-Pac Edition is launching Aug. 26.

Blanc

From Gearbox Publishing, Blanc is a buddy adventure game starring a fawn and a wolf cub. It’s a textless adventure game with puzzles and local and online co-op. It’s a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch, expected in 2023.

Return to Monkey Island

Return to Monkey Island is coming first to Nintendo Switch this year, adding onto the story from The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, will be released on Oct. 20, and it’s getting its own showcase on Wednesday at noon ET. Preorders open Tuesday at the Nintendo eShop.

Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

From Cygames, Little Noah: Scion of Paradise is a 2D strategy game that’s out Tuesday.

Railgrade

It’s Rollercoaster Tycoon but trains, coming in the fall to Nintendo Switch.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

On Aug. 18, DeskWorks’ The Legend of Wright will be released on Nintendo Switch. It’s out already on Xbox Series X and Windows PC.

Sonic Frontiers

Nintendo gave Sonic fans a peek at Sonic Frontiers’ open-zone gameplay and a taste of new Cyberspace levels that look like more traditional 3D Sonic the Hedgehog games. It’s expected on Nintendo Switch this holiday.

Disney Dreamlight Valley



Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulator that combines Disney and Pixar characters in one world. It enters early access on Sept. 6, when you’ll be able to cook with Ratatouille’s Remy and fish with Frozen’s Olaf.

Live A Live

A demo for Square Enix’s Live A Live remake is out today. Live A Live will hit Nintendo Switch on July 22. If you buy the game after playing the demo, your progress will transfer over.

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Minecraft Legends



Microsoft’s Minecraft Legends will launch on Nintendo Switch in 2023, as shown in a new trailer Tuesday.

Dragon Quest Treasures



A new trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures, the Dragon Quest spinoff, debuted, with a launch date expected for Dec. 9.

Portal Companion Collection gets a surprise launch on Tuesday for Nintendo Switch. The bundle includes Portal, Portal 2, and a co-op version of Portal 2.

Square Enix’s Harvestella is about fighting, farming, and forging friendships across four seasons before descending into a mysterious fifth season — one of death. The life simulation role-playing game is expected out on Nov. 4.

Personal 5 Royal is launching on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 21, and Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are expected “soon.”

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions is described as a tactical action game about a boy that’s moved to Japan. It’s coming July 28 on Nintendo Switch.