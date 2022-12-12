Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release date, simulcast plans, and what we know so far

Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen has been a massively popular supernatural shonen anime since the series’ first season premiered in October 2020. The series follows Yuji Itadori, an abnormally strong high school student who is enrolled as a apprentice “jujutsu sorcerer” at Tokyo Jujutsu High after becoming the unwitting host to Ryomen Sukuna, a powerful curse spirit who plots to regain his material form with the goal of conquering the human world.

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a feature-length film set before the events of the first season and following the story of a fellow apprentice jujutsu sorcerer named Yuta Okkotsu, a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been announced and is currently in production. Here’s everything we know about when to expect the release of the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Will there be a Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Yes. A second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced in February during a post-opening stage event for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which at that time had earned over $85.1 million since it opened on Dec. 24 in Japanese theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami drew an illustration of Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and his cursed spirit companion Rika to commemorate the announcement.

What will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 cover?

It was announced in September that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will air consecutively for two “cours” (Japanese broadcast seasons, three months each). The anime will cover the Gojo’s Past arc of the manga, which follows Satoru Gojo’s time as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and the Shibuya Incident arc, which centers on the events immediately following the end of season 1. Yuta Okkotsu is set to make his first appearance in the anime series this season, following his theatrical debut in the aforementioned 2021 film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Who will be producing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Anime studio MAPPA will return to produce the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. It is not yet known if Sunghoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, will return to direct Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Park is currently announced to direct Ninja Kamui, an upcoming original anime co-produced by his studio E&H Production and Sola Entertainment for Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block, as well as another original anime project tentatively titled “Project Bullet/Bullet” also produced by E&H Production and slated to stream on Disney Plus in Japan.

When will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 come out?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere in 2023, though no exact date has been confirmed at this time. Optimistic estimates, however, would place the premiere date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at somewhere within the fall anime broadcast season, which begins in October lasts until the end of December.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix?

It is currently unknown which streaming service will secure the North American licensing rights to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, given the series having been simulcast on Crunchyroll in the past, and considering the merger of Crunchyroll and Funimation this past year, it’s likely that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, or at least appear on the service at some point in the future.