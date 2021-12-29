Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has 2nd biggest opening in Japan box office history

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first feature-length film based on the hit anime, debuted as the number one film in Japan in its opening weekend. According to a post shared by CrunchyRoll — which is owned by the licensors of the show, Sony and Funimation — the movie earned roughly $14.11 million during its opening weekend in Japan, making it the second strongest opening for a film in Japan’s box office history.

Toho Animation and Studio MAPPA released the film in Japan on Dec. 24. While it had a strong opening weekend, the movie clocked in just below another anime hit from 2021, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a young boy who must deal with the curse of a young girl named Rika Orimoto. The movie is based on a series of four chapters of the manga by Gege Akutami, which take place before the events of the show. While the cast will show some new characters, like Yuta, other well known faces from the show, like Saturo Gojo, and others from Jujutsu High make an appearance in the film.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 does not currently have a release date in the United States.