Joker 2’s 2024 release date announced by Lady Gaga

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ critically-lauded 2019 film Joker, finally has a release date. Lady Gaga, who is slated to star opposite returning star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker’s paramour and criminal accomplice Harley Quinn, published a short animated video on Twitter on Thursday featuring two silhouetted figures dancing together along with the release date of Oct. 4, 2024.

Little is known regarding the full details of Joker: Folie à Deux at the moment, aside from the film being a musical and supposedly being set in and around Arkham Asylum. The film’s subtitle is a play on the former, referring not only to a literal dance but a psychological term referring to a mental disorder affecting two or more closely-related individuals, often in the same family.

Given the open-ended question of the Joker’s true parentage, it’s entirely within the realm of possibility the the character’s vigilante nemesis could make an appearance in the forthcoming sequel. In any case, we’ve got plenty of time to construct our own theories before audiences get the chance to see the movie for themselves.