Joker 2 to be a musical, Lady Gaga in early talks to play Harley Quinn

Just a week ago, Todd Phillips announced on social media that he was reuniting with Joaquin Phoenix to start work on Joker 2, but now the details on the sequel are getting a little more interesting. Joker: Folie à deux will be a musical, and Lady Gaga is in early talks to star as Harley Quinn, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the story, Gaga would be set to play a very different version of Harley from the current DC Universe incarnation played by Margot Robbie. This would fit the general format of the original movie, which also cast Phoenix as the Joker inside his own universe, separate from DC’s other movies. Neither Phoenix nor Gaga have closed deals to make the movie yet, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Phillips and Gaga have also worked together before. Phillips served as a producer on 2018’s A Star is Born, which starred Gaga alongside Bradley Cooper — who, in turn, produced Joker. With the move to make Joker 2 a musical, it seems fitting that Phillips would turn to a slightly eccentric star with more musical talent that just about anyone to fill the role of Harley.

Meanwhile, on Gaga’s side of things, Joker: Folie à deux would fit the trend of her previous movie selections perfectly. She’s now starred in two prestigious dramas, and won acclaim but no Oscars for both. Meanwhile, the original Joker received 11 nominations and two wins, including a Best Actor in a Leading Role statue for Joaquin Phoenix.

One question this new casting news poses is what this movie might be about. While early speculation suggested the movie’s working title, Joker: Folie à deux, could refer to Batman, it now seems more likely that it could refer to Joker’s longtime partner in love and crime, Harley, instead. Either way, with Joker 2’s most likely stars still not closing their deals yet, we’ll likely have to wait quite a while for a trailer or release date.