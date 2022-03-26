Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part 2 Netflix trailer, release date

Jolyne Cujoh is back for more adventures in the second part of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. The next batch of episodes will hit Netflix this fall, Warner Bros. Japan announced on Saturday.

The release date arrived during a Jojo’s panel at the AnimeJapan 2022 convention. Along with the info, Netflix and WB Japan debuted a new trailer and poster for the series. A 10th anniversary project for the franchise is also in the works.

Image: Netflix

The trailer includes scenes from the new part of the season, but still keeps things pretty vague. One thing we know: Jolyne and Jotaro will definitely get into a few fights.

Stone Ocean Part 1 debuted in its entirety on Netflix on Dec. 1, 2021 in the U.S., then subsequently aired week-to-week in Japan. Now that the first part’s Japanese airing has finished, it seems that Netflix is finally ready for Part 2. It’s not exactly clear how much of the Stone Ocean story will be told in these 12 episodes, but considering that previous seasons have usually included more than 30 episodes each, it’s likely that Part 2 won’t be our last trip to the The Aquarium.