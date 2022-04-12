JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven inspired this new TikTok trend

The anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is fabulous. The over-the-top outfits and contorted poses of its characters are matched only by the sharp angular lines of its distinct visual style. The series was first published in Shonen Jump in 1987, but it continues to find new legs through internet trends. Now, a new trend on TikTok uses character lines from the start screen of the PlayStation 3 game, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, as users pose and show off their eyes. Some of these clips have captured roughly 34 million views.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven is a fighting game based on the anime Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. It was released by Bandai Namco for the PlayStation 3 in 2015. On the title screen, characters will say the name of the game in Japanese, “JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken Eyes of Heaven,” the Japanese line meaning “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.” An audio track that compiles various characters like Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, and Jolyne Cujoh saying the title of the game has become the basis for the viral TikTok trend.

People participating in the trend use the audio clip of each character saying the name of the game. The person in the camera mimics the contorted poses of each character, as they deliver their lines. At time of publication, roughly 98,300 videos had been made using this audio.

A similar video by user Milkhater05 doing the poses has over 22 million views.

While many videos just allow people to post the thirst trap of their dreams, some people have simplified the trend to just show off their eyes. This video of user Luvtheflex showing off their eyes has over five million views, with the voice line layered with a dreamy song.

The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime is based on the manga created by Hirohiko Araki. The show is known for its eccentric cast and absurd antics — the first season follows Jonathan Joestar battling his adopted brother and nemesis Dio Brando, who murders his beloved dog and later transforms into an immortal vampire. In 2021, Netflix released the first part of a new season called Stone Ocean that featured Jolyne Cujoh.

This is far from the first Jojo-inspired TikTok trend. A song called “Jojo Pose” by Apollo Fresh took over TikTok while users posed as their favorite anime characters. There’s also a trend where people do a backbend to the tune of Jojo’s song, “il vento d’oro.”