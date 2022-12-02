John Wick’s creator is writing a movie based on ‘Sifu’

creator Derek Kolstad is working on yet another videogame adaptation. Fresh off that he’s writing and producing a Streets of Rage film, it emerged that Kolstad is taking on the same duties for a live-action movie based on .

Kolstad and his partners at media company Story Kitchen have teamed up with Sifu developer and publisher Sloclap, as reports. The beat-’em-up proved a hit when it was released in February, as it sold — despite Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West arriving at around the same time. What makes Sifu stand out from the pact is that every time the protagonist dies in their quest for vengeance, they get older but their enemies stay the same age.

That hook alone gives a screenwriter a lot of intriguing possibilities. The one vs. many aspect of Sifu seems right up Kolstad’s alley as well, given his experience with the John Wick franchise and Nobody. As if all that wasn’t enough, Kolstad is also behind , an upcoming animated series based on Ubisoft’s games.